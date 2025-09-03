Left Menu

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia plans to enact a law facilitating the deportation of non-citizens to third countries, sparking criticism for potentially violating human rights. The legislation, supported by the opposition, aims to cut court appeals. Critics compare it to Trump's policies, warning of risks to deportees' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is poised to introduce a contentious law that would expedite the deportation of non-citizens to third countries, despite international criticism. This move has drawn comparisons with policies from the Trump era in the United States, raising significant human rights concerns.

The proposed legislation seeks to eliminate procedural fairness in deportations, substantially limiting the ability of the affected parties to appeal. Australia recently finalized a deal with Nauru to settle individuals denied refugee visas due to past criminal convictions, reinforcing these plans.

Critics, including prominent human rights groups and independent lawmakers, emphasize potential risks to the health and safety of deportees. They argue that the rushed legislation could affect tens of thousands, spotlighting Australia's longstanding policy of using nearby island nations as de facto detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

