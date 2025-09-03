Left Menu

Inside Job Heist: SBI Employee and Accomplices Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Theft

A contractual employee at SBI and four associates were arrested for stealing gold and cash from the bank's branch in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. CCTV footage led to their capture. The stolen gold belonged to customers with loans. Bank officials face suspension over negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:53 IST
Inside Job Heist: SBI Employee and Accomplices Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a State Bank of India (SBI) contractual employee along with four associates has been apprehended for allegedly looting jewellery and cash worth crores from the bank's Mahananda Nagar branch in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified through meticulous surveillance of CCTV footage, were caught after they bypassed security measures and executed the heist without leaving visible signs of forced entry. The stolen valuables included gold from individuals who had mortgaged their jewellery for loans at the bank.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma confirmed the recovery of gold worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 lakh in cash, announcing a reward for the investigative team while suspending three bank officials for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025