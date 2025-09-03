Diplomatic Ties: Putin Invites Kim to Russia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China. This pivotal meeting spanned over two-and-a-half hours, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

According to reports and video content released by the Kremlin, the meeting concluded with an invitation extended by Putin to Kim, urging the North Korean leader to visit Russia. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to enhance bilateral relations.

The discussions, which took place on neutral ground in China, highlight Russia's growing influence and strategic interests in the Korean peninsula amid global geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)