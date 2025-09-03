Intensified Construction at Dimona: Unmasking Israel's Nuclear Secrets

Satellite images analyzed by experts reveal intensified construction at a significant nuclear facility in Israel, hinting at a potential new reactor or nuclear arms assembly plant. The developments at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre renew scrutiny of Israel's suspected atomic weapons program, entrenched in secrecy.

Located near Dimona, the site is controversial due to its proximity to Israel's known reactor, prompting divide among experts. While some suggest a new heavy water reactor is under construction, others speculate on a nuclear weapons facility. The international community watches closely, amid concerns about Israel's actions in the region.

The current developments come in the wake of recent attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, escalating tensions regarding nuclear capabilities. With Israel maintaining a policy of nuclear ambiguity and refraining from joining the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the absence of international inspections leaves much speculation about the country's atomic arsenal.