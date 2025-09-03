Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

In a recent development, three Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended by authorities in Siliguri, located in northern West Bengal, for allegedly residing illegally in India. The arrest took place following a tip-off received by the Sashastra Seema Bal's 41st Battalion.

The individuals, identified as Amal Roy, Gautam Roy, and Pritam Roy, had been living in the Panitanki area within the jurisdiction of the Kharibari police station. Documents that affirm their Bangladeshi citizenship were discovered in their possession, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Pritam Roy originally entered India on a valid visa in April of the previous year but overstayed and began working as a mason. Gautam Roy illegally crossed the border in December through Haldibari and was employed as an electrician, while Amal Roy entered via Changrabandha in February to work at a tailoring shop. All three individuals are known to be cousins, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)