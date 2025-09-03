Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court rejected bail for Ajay Kumar Nayyar, accused of defrauding a businessman by impersonating a high-profile official's relative. The court considered the severe allegations, pending charges of forgery, and past criminal activities as reasons for the decision. Nayyar faces charges with harsh penalties.

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who stands accused of deceiving a businessman of Rs 3.9 crore. Allegedly posing as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nayyar promised lucrative government contracts, leading the court to scrutinize the gravity of these claims.

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed Nayyar's bail plea, factoring in the breadth of allegations such as forgery and criminal conspiracy. The charges, which could lead to life imprisonment, reflect the court's view on the severity of the accusations tied to impersonation and financial fraud.

The prosecution claims that Nayyar fabricated a Rs 90 crore tender to extract money from the complainant. Demonstrating the means and intent to defraud, Nayyar's case involves intricate schemes and additional charges. Past allegations further complicate his legal standing, influencing the court's decision against granting bail.

