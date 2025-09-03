Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

In a striking display of military power, Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a grand parade in Beijing. The event, marking a significant moment for international observers, emphasized the rising geopolitical tensions with a stark choice presented by Xi: peace or war. The presence of these formidable leaders underscored a strategic alignment amid ongoing global uncertainties.

In addition to the military pageantry, major geopolitical and economic stories are unfolding globally. The European Commission is set to propose a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc, facing staunch opposition from France. Moreover, U.S.-China relations face strains as Washington revokes the fast-track export status of TSMC for manufacturing equipment exports to China.

Meanwhile, on the legal front, a U.S. federal appeals court ruled that former President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans was unlawful. This legal decision comes as a relief to many amid ongoing debates over U.S. immigration policies. In the financial sector, shares of Alphabet saw a surge after a favorable U.S. court ruling, easing fears of a forced breakup in an antitrust case.

(With inputs from agencies.)