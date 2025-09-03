Left Menu

UAE Warns Israel: Annexation Threatens Abraham Accords

The United Arab Emirates strongly criticized Israel's plans to annex the West Bank, warning it could undermine the Abraham Accords. UAE's envoy emphasized support for Palestine and called on Israel to halt divisive plans. The criticism comes amid ongoing turmoil in Gaza, drawing focus away from regional diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates issued a strong warning to Israel over its annexation plans for the West Bank, stating that such actions would jeopardize the Abraham Accords. This warning was made clear by Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.

Nusseibeh criticized recent Israeli announcements and emphasized the UAE's enduring support for Palestinian ambitions for statehood. She urged Israel to reconsider its plans, as peace in the region requires a steadfast commitment to non-violence and dialogue. The Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the UAE and Israel, hinge on these principles.

The comments come as Israeli far-right officials push forward with contentious settlement plans, prompting international and local condemnation. Meanwhile, ongoing violence in Gaza has highlighted the fragile state of regional diplomacy, sidelining efforts to expand peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

