Indonesia and Russia Set Sights on Economic Collaboration
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and Russia's President Vladimir Putin have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation. The meeting took place in Beijing on the sidelines of a military parade in China. Both leaders expressed a mutual interest in bolstering economic ties between their nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, has engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to fortify economic relations between their respective countries. The talks were confirmed by Prabowo's office on Wednesday, following their meeting in Beijing.
The bilateral discussion transpired on the margins of China's grand military parade, where global leaders had gathered to commemorate the occasion.
Both Presidents Prabowo and Putin underscored their commitment to broadening economic interactions, which could potentially include collaborations in various sectors to promote mutual growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Unveiled Arsenal: A Parade of Power
Indonesia and China's Coastal Collaboration: The Giant Sea Wall Project
Historic Handshake Amidst Tensions: Kim Jong Un and Woo Won-shik Meet in Beijing
China Backs Indonesia's Stability Amidst Domestic Protests
China Showcases Military Might: A Bold Message to the World