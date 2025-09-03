Indonesia and Russia Set Sights on Economic Collaboration

Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, has engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to fortify economic relations between their respective countries. The talks were confirmed by Prabowo's office on Wednesday, following their meeting in Beijing.

The bilateral discussion transpired on the margins of China's grand military parade, where global leaders had gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Both Presidents Prabowo and Putin underscored their commitment to broadening economic interactions, which could potentially include collaborations in various sectors to promote mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)