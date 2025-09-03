Left Menu

Indonesia and Russia Set Sights on Economic Collaboration

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto and Russia's President Vladimir Putin have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation. The meeting took place in Beijing on the sidelines of a military parade in China. Both leaders expressed a mutual interest in bolstering economic ties between their nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:36 IST
Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, has engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to fortify economic relations between their respective countries. The talks were confirmed by Prabowo's office on Wednesday, following their meeting in Beijing.

The bilateral discussion transpired on the margins of China's grand military parade, where global leaders had gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Both Presidents Prabowo and Putin underscored their commitment to broadening economic interactions, which could potentially include collaborations in various sectors to promote mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

