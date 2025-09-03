Bold Heist: Temple's Donation Box Looted in Midnight Raid

In a daring robbery, burglars made off with Rs 20,000 after breaking into the Gamdevi temple located within the Dombivli police jurisdiction. According to officials, the heist occurred around 12:15 am on Tuesday.

The culprits, whose identities remain unknown, breached the temple's main gate to gain entry before looting the donation box. The police have registered a case under sections 305(D) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, seeking to track down the burglars responsible for the theft at such a significant local spiritual institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)