Bold Heist: Temple's Donation Box Looted in Midnight Raid

Burglars broke into the Gamdevi temple, located within the Dombivli police station limits, and stole Rs 20,000 from its donation box. The incident took place early Tuesday, prompting the police to register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:57 IST
In a daring robbery, burglars made off with Rs 20,000 after breaking into the Gamdevi temple located within the Dombivli police jurisdiction. According to officials, the heist occurred around 12:15 am on Tuesday.

The culprits, whose identities remain unknown, breached the temple's main gate to gain entry before looting the donation box. The police have registered a case under sections 305(D) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, seeking to track down the burglars responsible for the theft at such a significant local spiritual institution.

