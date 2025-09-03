Left Menu

Fugitive Criminal Mainpal Dhilla Extradited to India from Cambodia

Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police, has been extradited to India from Cambodia. Coordinated by CBI, the operation involved multiple government agencies. Dhilla, charged with murder among other crimes, evaded capture using a fake identity. He was arrested in Cambodia and returned to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:20 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Haryana Police successfully extradited fugitive Mainpal Dhilla back to India from Cambodia as part of a coordinated operation by the CBI, involving multiple governmental bodies. Dhilla, notorious for his criminal activities and wanted for severe charges including murder, had managed to escape from India using a fake identity.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Red Notice through Interpol in November 2024, leading to international collaboration that tracked Dhilla's movement from Thailand to Cambodia. Traveling under a fraudulent identity as Sonu Kumar, he was arrested in Cambodia following a formal request from Indian authorities.

Dhilla's extradition marks a pivotal moment in law enforcement efforts, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in tracking down fugitives. The criminal had previously escaped parole and was finally brought back to India under close surveillance by a dedicated team of Haryana Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

