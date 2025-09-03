Left Menu

Journalist Assault in Odisha Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Odisha DGP to provide a report within two weeks regarding an alleged attack on a journalist in Nabarangpur district. The incident, involving a drug addict and resulting in the hospitalization of the journalist, has raised concerns about human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded a detailed report from the Director General of Police in Odisha concerning the alleged assault on a journalist in Nabarangpur district. The NHRC's directive follows an incident where a drug addict reportedly attacked the scribe on August 29 for lodging a complaint against him.

The journalist, currently hospitalized in critical condition, has become the focal point of a severe human rights concern as expressed by the NHRC. The commission, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, noted potential human rights violations and urged immediate investigative actions.

The NHRC's statement has catalyzed widespread indignation among local journalists and community members. The report, expected in two weeks, must include the investigation's status and updates on the journalist's health, according to media sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

