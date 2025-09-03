Amit Shah Felicitates Forces After Historic ‘Operation Black Forest’ Victory

In a significant recognition of courage and dedication, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah felicitated the personnel of the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the elite Cobra force in New Delhi. These forces successfully executed ‘Operation Black Forest’ on the Karreguttalu hill in Chhattisgarh, hailed as the biggest-ever anti-Naxal operation in the region’s history.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, underlining the Centre-State collaboration in the ongoing battle against Naxalism.

A Historic Operation Against Naxals

During the ceremony, Shri Amit Shah lauded the jawans’ bravery, stating that the courage displayed in “Operation Black Forest” will be remembered as a golden chapter in India’s counter-insurgency history. Despite extreme heat, challenging altitudes, and the constant risk of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), security personnel eliminated a major Naxal stronghold.

The forces successfully destroyed the Karreguttalu hill base camp, along with material dumps and a well-organized supply chain that had sustained Naxal activities in the region. This decisive blow is expected to severely cripple the insurgent network.

Shah Reaffirms Government’s Resolve

The Home Minister reiterated the Modi government’s uncompromising stance on Naxalism, declaring:

“The government will not rest until every Naxalite surrenders, is captured, or is eliminated.”

“By March 31, 2026, India will be made completely free from Naxal violence.”

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has infused new determination into anti-Naxal strategies, with security forces given both operational freedom and institutional support to dismantle the insurgency.

Impact on Communities and Development

Shri Amit Shah highlighted that Naxalites have historically obstructed development in India’s least developed areas—disrupting schools, hospitals, and blocking the reach of welfare schemes. However, ongoing operations like “Black Forest” have paved the way for a “new sunrise” in the lives of over 6.5 crore people, from Pashupatinath in the north to Tirupati in the south.

With the Naxal network weakening, government schemes in healthcare, education, roads, and digital connectivity are now reaching previously neglected communities, promising long-term transformation.

Support for Security Forces

The Home Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel, many of whom have sustained severe injuries in anti-Naxal operations. He assured that the government is taking dedicated steps to improve welfare, rehabilitation, and medical facilities for these brave men and women, ensuring they and their families receive the care they deserve.

Towards a Naxal-Free India

The success of “Operation Black Forest” demonstrates the effectiveness of joint operations between state police forces and central paramilitary units. Experts believe that coordinated missions of this scale will accelerate the decline of Naxal influence, which has already been shrinking over the past decade.

As Shri Amit Shah concluded, the government’s unwavering determination is clear: India will soon overcome the scourge of Left-Wing Extremism, securing peace, prosperity, and development for all affected regions.