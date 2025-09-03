Left Menu

Court Overturns Conviction in Misuse of Legal Protections for Women

A Delhi court overturned a previous ruling sentencing a woman's husband and brother-in-law to one-year imprisonment for cruelty, citing it as a 'classic case' of misuse of legal provisions meant for women's protection. The court questioned the credibility of the allegations and acquitted the duo.

A Delhi court has overturned a prior ruling that sentenced a woman's husband and brother-in-law to one-year imprisonment for subjecting her to cruelty. The court described the case as a 'classic example' of the misuse of legal provisions designed for the protection of women.

Presiding over the appeal, Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal questioned the consistency of the allegations. Despite claims of cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC, the court found the evidence insufficient to justify convictions and noted contradictions in the woman's conduct.

The order emphasized shortcomings in the prosecution's evidence and highlighted issues in the woman's allegations, resulting in the acquittal of both accused men.

