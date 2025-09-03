Plea Against 'Domestic Duties' for Security Personnel Sparks Controversy

The Delhi High Court has requested the Centre's response regarding allegations of widespread misuse of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The plea accuses high-ranking police and CAPF officers of employing personnel, including Border Security Force (BSF) members, for domestic tasks at their residences.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Sanjay Yadav, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF, who voiced concerns over soldiers being used to perform duties as trivial as caring for officers' pets. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this practice.

The petition underscores the 'gross misuse of manpower' at a time when there are over 83,000 vacancies in CAPFs. This situation, it argues, poses a serious threat to national security and strains public finances, diverting personnel from critical border and law-and-order duties to serve in household capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)