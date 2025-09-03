Left Menu

Plea Against 'Domestic Duties' for Security Personnel Sparks Controversy

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Centre on claims of misuse of Central Armed Police Forces personnel for domestic chores in officers' homes. The PIL, filed by a BSF official, highlights a significant manpower diversion amid substantial vacancies, raising national security and financial concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:26 IST
Plea Against 'Domestic Duties' for Security Personnel Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has requested the Centre's response regarding allegations of widespread misuse of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The plea accuses high-ranking police and CAPF officers of employing personnel, including Border Security Force (BSF) members, for domestic tasks at their residences.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Sanjay Yadav, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF, who voiced concerns over soldiers being used to perform duties as trivial as caring for officers' pets. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this practice.

The petition underscores the 'gross misuse of manpower' at a time when there are over 83,000 vacancies in CAPFs. This situation, it argues, poses a serious threat to national security and strains public finances, diverting personnel from critical border and law-and-order duties to serve in household capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025