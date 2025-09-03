Maratha Quota Controversy: Bhujbal vs. GR

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal publicly opposes a decision to grant Kunbi status to Marathas. His dissent marks a rift over quota allocation that could spur legal action.

Activist Manoj Jarange, satisfied with government concessions after his hunger strike, predicts Marathas will secure reservations. Meanwhile, a nine-member cabinet sub-committee aims to address and expedite welfare measures for Other Backward Classes.

Efforts led by the BJP-run Mahayuti government intend to balance evolving demands, yet the controversy reflects deeper regional tensions within Maharashtra's intricate caste-based reservation policies.

