Maratha Quota Controversy: Bhujbal vs. GR
Maharashtra's Maratha quota debate continues as minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed dissatisfaction with a government order granting Kunbi status to Marathas. Activist Manoj Jarange, after a successful hunger strike, anticipates quota benefits for Marathas. A cabinet sub-committee has been established to address OBC concerns and resolve reservation issues.
Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Minister Chhagan Bhujbal publicly opposes a decision to grant Kunbi status to Marathas. His dissent marks a rift over quota allocation that could spur legal action.
Activist Manoj Jarange, satisfied with government concessions after his hunger strike, predicts Marathas will secure reservations. Meanwhile, a nine-member cabinet sub-committee aims to address and expedite welfare measures for Other Backward Classes.
Efforts led by the BJP-run Mahayuti government intend to balance evolving demands, yet the controversy reflects deeper regional tensions within Maharashtra's intricate caste-based reservation policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
