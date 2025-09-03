Maratha Quota Protesters Face Legal Action as Agitation Concludes

Authorities have registered nine cases against Maratha quota protesters across six police stations in south Mumbai for unlawful assembly and defiance of police orders, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

Protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, gathered in large numbers at Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation in education and employment, leading to road blockages throughout the area.

After negotiations, the agitation was called off as the state pledged to provide Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas and drop all pending cases by 2025.