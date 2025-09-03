Left Menu

Maratha Quota Protesters Face Legal Action as Agitation Concludes

Nine cases were filed against Maratha quota protesters for unlawful assembly and disobedience of police directives in south Mumbai. Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike highlighted the demand for Maratha reservation in education and jobs. The protest ended after the government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates and withdraw pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:06 IST
Maratha Quota Protesters Face Legal Action as Agitation Concludes
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have registered nine cases against Maratha quota protesters across six police stations in south Mumbai for unlawful assembly and defiance of police orders, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

Protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, gathered in large numbers at Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation in education and employment, leading to road blockages throughout the area.

After negotiations, the agitation was called off as the state pledged to provide Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas and drop all pending cases by 2025.

