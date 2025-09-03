Swift Arrest: Temple Theft Foiled in Dombivli

A 25-year-old man has been apprehended by Dombivli police shortly after he allegedly broke into a local temple and stole cash from the donation box.

The arrest of Sambhaji Ram Birajdar, the accused, was made within four hours of the crime alert, police officials confirmed, along with the recovery of Rs 37,000.

Devotees were shocked on Tuesday morning to find the lock of Gavdevi temple at Ayre village broken and the donation box looted. CCTV footage revealed a man, in a red hoodie, breaking into the temple, leading to a swift identification and arrest by the police. The auto rickshaw used for the crime was also seized.

