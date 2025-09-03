Left Menu

Swift Arrest: Temple Theft Foiled in Dombivli

A 25-year-old man was swiftly apprehended after allegedly breaking into a temple in Dombivli and stealing from the donation box. Police recovered Rs 37,000 from Sambhaji Ram Birajdar. CCTV footage aided in his identification, leading to an arrest in under four hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man has been apprehended by Dombivli police shortly after he allegedly broke into a local temple and stole cash from the donation box.

The arrest of Sambhaji Ram Birajdar, the accused, was made within four hours of the crime alert, police officials confirmed, along with the recovery of Rs 37,000.

Devotees were shocked on Tuesday morning to find the lock of Gavdevi temple at Ayre village broken and the donation box looted. CCTV footage revealed a man, in a red hoodie, breaking into the temple, leading to a swift identification and arrest by the police. The auto rickshaw used for the crime was also seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

