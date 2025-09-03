Left Menu

European Leaders Unite for Ukraine Security Talks with Trump

European leaders, including France's President Macron and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, plan to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. President Trump, post-summit. The discussion involves 30 leaders aiming to support Ukraine and initiate negotiations with Russia for a peaceful resolution.

In a significant diplomatic move, several European leaders, among them France's Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are scheduled to engage in a crucial discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. This high-level conversation will follow a summit aimed at addressing security concerns in Ukraine.

The gathering includes around 30 leaders who will evaluate the current status of dialogue on security assurances necessary for any prospective peace agreements. It aims to define subsequent actions needed to support Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

The leaders are poised to explore strategies to persuade Russia to enter negotiations, as outlined in a concept note circulated to attendees, seen by Reuters. This initiative marks a concerted effort to fortify Europe's commitment to ensuring Ukraine's stability and securing regional peace.

