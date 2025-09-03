Speaker Om Birla Stresses Speedy Justice, Human Dignity at Singhvi Lecture

At the 11th Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture held in the capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla underscored the urgent need for timely justice as a cornerstone of human dignity and democratic governance. Speaking on the theme “Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century”, he called for broad-based public discourse and dialogue to strengthen India’s justice delivery system.

Call for Prompt and Fair Justice

Shri Birla noted that despite progress, numerous obstacles within legal and administrative systems continue to delay justice, often undermining the principle of dignity guaranteed by the Constitution. He urged citizens, policymakers, and scholars alike to reflect on how to ensure prompt and equitable justice for all, emphasizing that justice delayed is not only justice denied but also an erosion of human dignity.

“The framers of our Constitution, led by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, embedded the values of equality, socio-economic rights, freedom, and above all human dignity, within its very framework,” he said. These principles, he added, were not only articulated in constitutional provisions but also highlighted extensively during Constituent Assembly debates.

Strengthening Democratic Institutions

The Speaker stressed the need for synergy between the judiciary, executive, and legislature in enhancing their functioning to ensure a more responsive justice system. He praised the role of legal scholars, academics, and reformers in fortifying India’s democratic institutions and emphasized that comprehensive reforms are essential to align India’s legal framework with the aspirations of its people.

Shri Birla acknowledged that India continues to evolve its governance and legal systems in line with democratic values, but cautioned that challenges to safeguarding human dignity persist, demanding innovative, inclusive, and people-centric solutions.

Remembering Dr. L. M. Singhvi

Reflecting on the life and contributions of Dr. L. M. Singhvi—jurist, diplomat, constitutional expert, and parliamentarian—Shri Birla described him as a multifaceted personality whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

Dr. Singhvi’s remarkable career included:

Constitutional expertise , with a reputation for shaping debates in India and abroad.

Diplomatic contributions , representing India’s cultural and intellectual strength on the global stage.

Promotion of Indian democracy, trade, and cultural values internationally.

Creative achievements as a writer and poet, adding a literary dimension to his public service.

Shri Birla remarked that Dr. Singhvi’s intellectual depth and commitment to India’s democratic ethos make his life’s journey an enduring source of inspiration. “His contributions remind us to innovate, think critically, and remain deeply rooted in democratic and constitutional values,” he said.

Chief Justice’s Reflections

The occasion was also addressed by Chief Justice of India Shri B. R. Gavai, who shared judicial perspectives on the role of the Constitution in safeguarding human dignity in the 21st century. His remarks complemented Shri Birla’s call for a justice system that is faster, more transparent, and more sensitive to the needs of ordinary citizens.

A Forum for Dialogue

The Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, instituted in honor of one of India’s most eminent jurists and diplomats, has over the years become a prestigious platform for dialogue on law, democracy, and governance. This year’s theme highlighted the continuing relevance of human dignity in constitutional jurisprudence, particularly in a rapidly changing socio-economic environment.

Looking Ahead

Concluding his address, Shri Om Birla emphasized that India’s constitutional values must be preserved through collective effort. He reiterated that strengthening democratic institutions and reforming justice delivery mechanisms is essential for building a society where every individual’s dignity is upheld without compromise.

The lecture thus served not only as a tribute to Dr. Singhvi’s enduring legacy but also as a call to action for policymakers, legal practitioners, and citizens to work together in pursuit of justice, equality, and dignity for all.