INS Trikand Joins Exercise Bright Star 2025 in Egypt to Boost Naval Ties

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trikand arrived at Alexandria, Egypt, on September 1, marking the beginning of her participation in the prestigious Exercise Bright Star 2025. The deployment underscores India’s expanding naval footprint and its commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the Mediterranean region.

India at Bright Star 2025

Exercise Bright Star 2025, scheduled from September 1–10, is hosted by Egypt and organized under the aegis of the US Central Command (CENTCOM). It is one of the largest multilateral defense exercises in the region, bringing together air, land, and sea forces for comprehensive interoperability training.

Alongside Egypt, the United States, and India, the exercise will feature participation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus, and Italy. This year’s edition will emphasize irregular warfare, counter-hybrid threats, and combined operations, reflecting the evolving security dynamics of the region.

India’s participation extends beyond the Navy, with contingents from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force also joining, showcasing the country’s tri-service operational synergy in multinational frameworks.

Significance of INS Trikand’s Deployment

INS Trikand, a Talwar-class stealth frigate, is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensors, capable of operating across the full spectrum of maritime missions. Her deployment to the Mediterranean highlights:

India’s operational readiness to engage with partner navies.

Efforts to enhance interoperability in complex maritime threat environments.

A broader strategy to strengthen India’s presence in regions of strategic interest beyond the Indian Ocean.

Activities in Alexandria

During her stay at Alexandria, INS Trikand will take part in a wide array of bilateral and multilateral engagements, including:

High-level discussions with senior military officials of participating nations.

Cross-deck visits to facilitate professional exchanges between naval personnel.

Cultural programmes and sports fixtures, aimed at fostering goodwill and people-to-people connect.

These activities will supplement the operational aspects of the exercise, highlighting India’s commitment to building mutual trust and defense diplomacy.

Objectives of the Deployment

The broader goals of India’s Mediterranean deployment include:

Professional naval engagements to strengthen maritime cooperation.

Development of standardized procedures with partner nations for combined operations.

Exchange of best practices for tackling traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges such as piracy, terrorism, and hybrid threats.

Reinforcement of India’s role as a security partner and net security provider in extended maritime domains.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

India’s participation in Bright Star 2025 reflects its growing defense ties with Egypt and other regional partners. Over the years, India has steadily deepened naval cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean, Red Sea, and Mediterranean, building on shared interests in maritime stability, freedom of navigation, and countering threats to global trade routes.

The port call at Alexandria is also part of India’s policy of maintaining high operational tempo deployments, projecting presence in distant waters, and contributing to regional security architectures.

Looking Ahead

Following her engagement at Alexandria and participation in Bright Star, INS Trikand will continue her operational deployment in the Mediterranean, with planned port calls in other regional hubs. These visits will serve to strengthen India’s diplomatic and defense outreach and reinforce its commitment to global maritime cooperation.