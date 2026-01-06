Mohamed Salah: Egypt's Underdog Journey in AFCON

In a remarkable display of determination, Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has expressed cautious optimism regarding his team's journey in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite not considering them favorites to clinch the title. Egypt secured their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Benin after extra-time.

Manager Hossam Hassan leads a team that last won the AFCON title in 2010, seeking a record eighth win overall. 'I don't think we are a favorite at all,' Salah admitted to reporters, attributing their success to young players primarily playing domestically, determined to fight for their country.

Highlighting the tournament's competitive nature, Salah noted the absence of blowout victories, underscoring the balanced playing field. His remarkable performance boasting 10 goals in 22 AFCON matches places him just behind record scorers. With a high-stakes match against Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso looming, Egypt remains focused and prepared.