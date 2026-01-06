Left Menu

Mohamed Salah: Egypt's Underdog Journey in AFCON

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, despite not seeing his team as favorites, is determined to excel in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). After scoring in a 3-1 victory over Benin, Salah emphasized Egypt's resilience and readiness to face strong competition. Egypt prepares for a crucial quarter-final match on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:28 IST
Mohamed Salah: Egypt's Underdog Journey in AFCON
Mohamed Salah

In a remarkable display of determination, Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has expressed cautious optimism regarding his team's journey in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite not considering them favorites to clinch the title. Egypt secured their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Benin after extra-time.

Manager Hossam Hassan leads a team that last won the AFCON title in 2010, seeking a record eighth win overall. 'I don't think we are a favorite at all,' Salah admitted to reporters, attributing their success to young players primarily playing domestically, determined to fight for their country.

Highlighting the tournament's competitive nature, Salah noted the absence of blowout victories, underscoring the balanced playing field. His remarkable performance boasting 10 goals in 22 AFCON matches places him just behind record scorers. With a high-stakes match against Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso looming, Egypt remains focused and prepared.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoil

Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoi...

 Global
2
Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

 Global
3
U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

 United States
4
Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026