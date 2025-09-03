Left Menu

Upholding Human Dignity: The Call for Timely Justice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the urgency of discourse among stakeholders to ensure human dignity through prompt justice. Addressing obstacles in legal and administrative systems, he urged reflection on achieving timely, fair justice. Birla emphasized constitutional principles and collaboration among judiciary, executive, and legislature.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the critical need for public discourse to uphold human dignity by ensuring timely justice. Speaking at the L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture, with Chief Justice of India B R Gavai present, Birla acknowledged the ongoing legal and administrative challenges delaying justice.

He called for a collective reflection among citizens and thinkers to address the essential question of how to provide prompt and fair justice for everyone. Emphasizing the principles embedded in the Constitution by its framers, notably led by B R Ambedkar, Birla noted the focus on humanity, equality, justice, and socio-economic rights.

He also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts among the judiciary, executive, and legislature to improve their operations and ensure expedited justice for all.

