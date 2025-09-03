Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl's Body Found in Village Well

The body of a six-year-old girl, Urvi, who vanished from her village home, was discovered in a well, bound and in a sack. Preliminary investigations suggest strangulation. Her family suspects local involvement, and authorities have launched a probe to determine the motive and identify all culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Mau Chirayal village as the lifeless body of a six-year-old girl, Urvi, was discovered in a well. Police confirmed the child's disappearance from her home on Wednesday morning during a family event.

The revelation came around 1.30 pm the same day when authorities retrieved Urvi's body, enclosed in a sack and bearing signs of potential strangulation. Speculation about foul play arose due to a cloth tied around her neck.

Her grieving father, Shri Krishna alias Swami, named a village woman in his police complaint. Police are investigating the case, with tensions simmering due to suspected involvement of relatives over domestic issues. Authorities are working to uncover the full circumstances and motive behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

