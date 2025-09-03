Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Threaten UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israeli drones reportedly dropped grenades near UNIFIL peacekeepers clearing roadblocks in southern Lebanon. The attack is one of the most serious since last November's ceasefire. While Israel asserts the actions were security measures, the U.N. calls them unacceptable, urging the protection of peacekeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:13 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Threaten UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant incident reported on Tuesday, drones operated by the Israeli military allegedly dropped grenades near the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel who were removing roadblocks. The act, termed as one of the most serious since past hostilities ceased, has raised tensions in the region.

The grenades were reported to have landed alarmingly close to the U.N. personnel, with one impacting within 20 meters and others within 100 meters of their location. UNIFIL confirmed prior communication with the Israeli military regarding their clearance activities southeast of Marwahin.

Responding to the event, Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that suspicious activity prompted their actions for disruption, emphasizing civilian and military safety as a priority. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the endangering acts and called for the protection of peacekeepers, amidst the backdrop of an extended UNIFIL mandate till 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025