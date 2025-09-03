Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Threaten UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

In a significant incident reported on Tuesday, drones operated by the Israeli military allegedly dropped grenades near the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel who were removing roadblocks. The act, termed as one of the most serious since past hostilities ceased, has raised tensions in the region.

The grenades were reported to have landed alarmingly close to the U.N. personnel, with one impacting within 20 meters and others within 100 meters of their location. UNIFIL confirmed prior communication with the Israeli military regarding their clearance activities southeast of Marwahin.

Responding to the event, Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that suspicious activity prompted their actions for disruption, emphasizing civilian and military safety as a priority. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the endangering acts and called for the protection of peacekeepers, amidst the backdrop of an extended UNIFIL mandate till 2026.

