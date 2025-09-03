Europe Unites to Support Ukraine With Security Guarantees

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday that European nations are set to offer security guarantees to Ukraine. Macron emphasized that the details are finalized and will be officially endorsed by a coalition of supportive countries.

The announcement was made during a formal gathering at the Elysee Palace, where Macron welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The high-profile meeting took place ahead of a summit of the 'coalition of the willing,' which includes countries backing Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Macron reiterated Europe's commitment to Ukraine, affirming that these security arrangements will come into effect once a peace deal is signed. The coalition's endorsement is anticipated to be a significant step towards facilitating a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

