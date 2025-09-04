Escalation in Middle East: Missile Interception and Retaliation

On Wednesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, prompting warning sirens in Tel Aviv and surrounding regions.

The Yemen's Houthi rebels later claimed responsibility, acknowledging the launch of two ballistic missiles aimed at Tel Aviv as a response to prior Israeli attacks. A military statement identified the weapon as a cluster surface-to-surface missile.

Responding with airstrikes, Israel targeted Houthi-held territories in Yemen, specifically the Hodeidah port, resulting in the death of senior Houthi leaders. This exchange of fire marks a significant escalation following the Gaza conflict's commencement in October.

