Escalation in Middle East: Missile Interception and Retaliation

Israel intercepted a missile from Yemen, claimed by the Houthis, as Tel Aviv sirens were activated. The Houthis launched missiles and drones towards Israel as solidarity with Palestinians. In retaliation, Israel bombed Houthi-controlled areas, killing senior officials. Tensions are rising since Gaza war began in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:35 IST
On Wednesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, prompting warning sirens in Tel Aviv and surrounding regions.

The Yemen's Houthi rebels later claimed responsibility, acknowledging the launch of two ballistic missiles aimed at Tel Aviv as a response to prior Israeli attacks. A military statement identified the weapon as a cluster surface-to-surface missile.

Responding with airstrikes, Israel targeted Houthi-held territories in Yemen, specifically the Hodeidah port, resulting in the death of senior Houthi leaders. This exchange of fire marks a significant escalation following the Gaza conflict's commencement in October.

