Left Menu

U.S. Military Intensifies Operations Against Venezuelan Cartels

The U.S. military's recent strike on a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying illegal narcotics marks the beginning of a sustained campaign against drug cartels in Latin America. Controversy surrounds the legality and execution of the operation, with President Trump defending the strategy amid international law concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:52 IST
U.S. Military Intensifies Operations Against Venezuelan Cartels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions rise as U.S. national security officials announced continued military operations against Latin American cartels, following a controversial strike on a Venezuelan vessel carrying illegal narcotics.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted the mission's importance, warning others involved in drug trafficking they will face similar action.

Legal experts criticize the operation, claiming it breaches international law, while political figures like Marco Rubio defend U.S. actions as necessary for national security.

TRENDING

1
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global
2
Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

 Global
4
Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025