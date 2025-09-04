U.S. Military Intensifies Operations Against Venezuelan Cartels
The U.S. military's recent strike on a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying illegal narcotics marks the beginning of a sustained campaign against drug cartels in Latin America. Controversy surrounds the legality and execution of the operation, with President Trump defending the strategy amid international law concerns.
Tensions rise as U.S. national security officials announced continued military operations against Latin American cartels, following a controversial strike on a Venezuelan vessel carrying illegal narcotics.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted the mission's importance, warning others involved in drug trafficking they will face similar action.
Legal experts criticize the operation, claiming it breaches international law, while political figures like Marco Rubio defend U.S. actions as necessary for national security.
