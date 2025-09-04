Left Menu

Court Upholds Illinois' Public Transit Firearm Ban

The 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals has upheld Illinois' ban on firearms on public transit, reversing a previous ruling that found the law violated the Second Amendment. The court emphasized historical practices of restricting firearms in crowded spaces. The ban has been in place since Illinois allowed concealed carry in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Springfield | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:12 IST
Court Upholds Illinois' Public Transit Firearm Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of maintaining Illinois' ban on carrying firearms on public transit, reversing a lower court decision. The ruling, issued Tuesday, asserts that the ban aligns with historical precedents of limiting firearms in densely populated areas, according to Judge Joshua Kolar.

The decision stems from a case where the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois sided with plaintiffs challenging the ban, arguing it violated the Second Amendment. However, the appeals court emphasized the importance of historical regulatory practices in deeming the ban appropriate.

The ban, enacted in 2013 alongside the state's approval of concealed carry, extends beyond public transit to include locations such as public arenas and hospitals. Judges Kenneth Ripple and Amy St. Eve joined in concurring opinions supporting the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global
2
Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

 Global
4
Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025