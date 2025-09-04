Court Upholds Illinois' Public Transit Firearm Ban
The 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals has upheld Illinois' ban on firearms on public transit, reversing a previous ruling that found the law violated the Second Amendment. The court emphasized historical practices of restricting firearms in crowded spaces. The ban has been in place since Illinois allowed concealed carry in 2013.
The 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of maintaining Illinois' ban on carrying firearms on public transit, reversing a lower court decision. The ruling, issued Tuesday, asserts that the ban aligns with historical precedents of limiting firearms in densely populated areas, according to Judge Joshua Kolar.
The decision stems from a case where the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois sided with plaintiffs challenging the ban, arguing it violated the Second Amendment. However, the appeals court emphasized the importance of historical regulatory practices in deeming the ban appropriate.
The ban, enacted in 2013 alongside the state's approval of concealed carry, extends beyond public transit to include locations such as public arenas and hospitals. Judges Kenneth Ripple and Amy St. Eve joined in concurring opinions supporting the decision.
