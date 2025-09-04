Left Menu

Guatemalan Families Resist Return of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Amid Controversial Deportation Policy

A Guatemalan government report reveals that many families of unaccompanied migrant children do not want them returned from the U.S., contradicting Trump administration claims. The controversial deportation efforts have sparked legal challenges and highlight the families' safety concerns and fears for the children's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 04:23 IST
Guatemalan Families Resist Return of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Amid Controversial Deportation Policy
An internal Guatemalan government report has contradicted U.S. administration assertions that families of migrant children wanted them returned to Guatemala. The report, reviewed by Reuters, found that many families resisted, with 59 out of 115 expressing anger over potential deportations, describing them as intimidating.

The Trump administration's plan to deport unaccompanied minors, aged 10-17, faced immediate legal challenges. A Guatemalan report stated concerns over the children's safety if returned. On July 11, the U.S. broadened their deportation list to include 609 children, which reportedly shocked Guatemalan authorities.

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportations until mid-September. Children in shelters described late-night deportation efforts that left them panicked. Families cited economic hardships as a reason for migration and voiced their desire for the children's protection and regularization of their U.S. immigration status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

