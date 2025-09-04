Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court to Weigh In

The Trump administration has petitioned the Supreme Court to evaluate the legality of imposing broad tariffs under emergency laws, following a federal appeals court ruling declaring most of these tariffs illegal. The tariffs remain effective until at least mid-October, maintaining a pivotal role in international economic policy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal maneuver, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to ascertain whether the former president wielded the authority to impose sweeping tariffs under emergency legislation.

This appeal comes on the heels of an August 29 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which deemed the majority of Trump's tariffs illegal. The ruling challenges Trump's strategic use of tariffs as a cornerstone of his international economic policy.

Despite the legal setback, the tariffs will continue to be enforced until at least October 14, preserving their status as a contentious issue in global economic circles.

