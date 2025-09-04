Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Tariff Battle

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to review a ruling that invalidated tariffs imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). These tariffs are fundamental to Trump's economic strategy, part of his broader trade war initiated this year.

A federal appeals court recently determined that the president exceeded his authority in using IEEPA for tariff imposition, threatening to dismantle a central component of Trump's second-term trade efforts. The lawsuit, filed by numerous small businesses and states, argues Congress, not the president, should have the authority to impose tariffs.

Trump's Justice Department is appealing this decision, citing IEEPA's emergency powers. The outcome hangs in the balance, potentially influencing future executive powers and economic policy direction, as the legal battle progresses towards a possible Supreme Court showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)