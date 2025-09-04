Gujarat Moves to Simplify Laws for Better Business Environment

The Gujarat government is set to introduce a new bill aimed at decriminalising certain minor offences, a move expected to foster trust-based governance and streamline business operations. This was announced by Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel in Gandhinagar.

The proposed legislation, entitled 'The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill,' focuses on simplifying existing laws to alleviate the court system's burden. The bill will be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly from September 8 to 10.

Targeting minor offences, the bill proposes replacing punitive measures with monetary fines, affecting areas like unauthorized construction, public space encroachment, and specific tax defaults. The overarching goal is to enhance the ease of living and business by updating outdated regulatory frameworks.

