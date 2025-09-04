Left Menu

Gujarat Moves to Simplify Laws for Better Business Environment

The Gujarat government plans to decriminalise certain minor offences with 'The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill,' promoting trust-based governance and easing business operations. The bill aims to replace legal actions with fines, amending 11 acts for improved regulations and reduced court burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:12 IST
Gujarat Moves to Simplify Laws for Better Business Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government is set to introduce a new bill aimed at decriminalising certain minor offences, a move expected to foster trust-based governance and streamline business operations. This was announced by Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel in Gandhinagar.

The proposed legislation, entitled 'The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill,' focuses on simplifying existing laws to alleviate the court system's burden. The bill will be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly from September 8 to 10.

Targeting minor offences, the bill proposes replacing punitive measures with monetary fines, affecting areas like unauthorized construction, public space encroachment, and specific tax defaults. The overarching goal is to enhance the ease of living and business by updating outdated regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025