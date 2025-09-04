Tragic Mystery: Dalit Youth Found Dead in Kindipur
A Dalit youth, Mahesh Kumar, was found dead with his throat slit in Kindipur. Kumar had been missing since Wednesday evening, and his body was found behind a local liquor shop. Authorities have launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. The incident has stirred panic in the locality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A Dalit youth, identified as 35-year-old Mahesh Kumar, has been found dead with his throat slit in Kindipur village, police reported on Thursday. The victim was missing since Wednesday evening.
His body was discovered behind a liquor shop in Kindipur market, causing panic among residents. Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used.
Officials, including Circle Officer Abdus Salam and Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh, are overseeing the investigation and have ordered a post-mortem to gather more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns
Uttarakhand Whistleblower's Family Granted Police Protection Amid Threats
Kerala Police Under Scrutiny: Youth Congress Leader's Assault Sparks Outrage
One person killed, seven injured in blast at explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district: Police.
Trump Eyes New Orleans for National Guard Deployment Amid Crime Concerns