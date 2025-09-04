Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Dalit Youth Found Dead in Kindipur

A Dalit youth, Mahesh Kumar, was found dead with his throat slit in Kindipur. Kumar had been missing since Wednesday evening, and his body was found behind a local liquor shop. Authorities have launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. The incident has stirred panic in the locality.

Tragic Mystery: Dalit Youth Found Dead in Kindipur
  India

A Dalit youth, identified as 35-year-old Mahesh Kumar, has been found dead with his throat slit in Kindipur village, police reported on Thursday. The victim was missing since Wednesday evening.

His body was discovered behind a liquor shop in Kindipur market, causing panic among residents. Police believe a sharp-edged weapon was used.

Officials, including Circle Officer Abdus Salam and Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh, are overseeing the investigation and have ordered a post-mortem to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

