First Stage of SH29 Tauriko West Project Moves Ahead with Bridge Contract

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has confirmed the award of a major construction contract to replace the Ōmanawa Bridge, marking the first stage of the State Highway 29 (SH29) Tauriko West Road of National Significance (RoNS). Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced that site works will begin in September, with construction formally starting in October 2025.

A Key Step in a Major National Project

The SH29 Tauriko West project is a critical investment in the Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga transport triangle, one of the busiest freight corridors in the country. Since the Government endorsed the investment case in April 2025, NZTA has been implementing a phased delivery approach to ensure the corridor is progressively upgraded to meet safety, efficiency, and growth demands.

The $92 million project includes a $42 million contract for the Ōmanawa Bridge replacement, which has been awarded to HEB Construction Limited. The new bridge will replace the existing structure and will be realigned with SH29, alongside minor improvements to the SH29/Ōmanawa Road intersection.

Standardised Design for Faster Delivery

A key feature of the project is the adoption of a standardised “off-the-shelf” bridge design. This approach is expected to shorten delivery timelines and reduce costs. The new bridge will also be designed to:

Withstand a 1-in-100-year flood event, strengthening resilience.

Accommodate future overweight freight loads heading to and from the Port of Tauranga.

Align with future Tauriko West upgrades to ensure continuity of the corridor.

Minister Bishop said these design elements will not only improve efficiency but also help future-proof the corridor. “Awarding the construction contract for the Ōmanawa Bridge is a major step forward in delivering a safer, more resilient SH29,” he said.

Preparing for Phase Two

NZTA is also preparing to award a contract for phase two of the project, which will include:

Route protection and consenting for a new four-lane SH29 from Redwood Interchange to Takitimu North Link Interchange.

Upgrades to SH29A between Takitimu Drive Toll Road and Barkes Corner.

By identifying the land needed and securing consents early, NZTA aims to give landowners and local communities certainty about future development. This approach ensures that the route will not be built over by new housing or commercial development, and that the agency is ready to proceed when funding for design and construction becomes available.

Supporting Growth and Housing Development

The SH29 Tauriko West project is seen as vital for managing rapid growth in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty. The upgrades will:

Support the development of up to 30,000 new houses in the Western Corridor by 2063 .

Enable expansion of the Tauriko Business Estate , boosting local employment and economic activity.

Improve travel time reliability along SH29 by up to 40 per cent .

Reduce deaths and serious injuries on the corridor by 50 per cent.

These improvements are part of the Government’s $7 billion infrastructure investment pipeline, with numerous projects expected to break ground before Christmas.

Looking Ahead

With site works scheduled to begin in September, and bridge construction commencing in October 2025, the Ōmanawa Bridge replacement marks a tangible step forward for one of the Bay of Plenty’s most significant transport projects.

Minister Bishop emphasised the long-term benefits: “This project will support jobs, improve resilience, and ensure the transport network can keep up with Tauranga’s growth. It’s about building the infrastructure New Zealand needs to thrive.”