Greta Thunberg Released After Pro-Palestinian Protest Arrest

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released from custody following her arrest during a pro-Palestinian protest in London. Thunberg was detained under the Terrorism Act for holding a supportive sign for Palestine Action prisoners, a group proscribed as terrorist by the British government. She has been bailed until March, according to City of London Police.

The protest, organized by UK-based campaign group Prisoners for Palestine, targeted an insurance firm alleged to provide services to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. While Thunberg was arrested for displaying a placard, two others were detained for throwing red paint at a building associated with the firm. The insurance company has not commented on the incident.

Thunberg, known globally for her climate activism, has previously faced legal challenges in the UK, but was cleared of a public order offense last year. Her activism also led to her detainment last October by Israeli authorities while on an aid mission to Gaza. She continues to be a prominent voice against alleged human rights violations, which Israel denies.