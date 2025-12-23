Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Released After Pro-Palestinian Protest Arrest

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was released on bail after being arrested in London during a pro-Palestinian demonstration. She was detained under the Terrorism Act for displaying a placard supporting Palestine Action prisoners. The protest targeted a British insurance firm linked to Israeli defense services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:47 IST
Greta Thunberg Released After Pro-Palestinian Protest Arrest
Greta Thunberg

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released from custody following her arrest during a pro-Palestinian protest in London. Thunberg was detained under the Terrorism Act for holding a supportive sign for Palestine Action prisoners, a group proscribed as terrorist by the British government. She has been bailed until March, according to City of London Police.

The protest, organized by UK-based campaign group Prisoners for Palestine, targeted an insurance firm alleged to provide services to Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. While Thunberg was arrested for displaying a placard, two others were detained for throwing red paint at a building associated with the firm. The insurance company has not commented on the incident.

Thunberg, known globally for her climate activism, has previously faced legal challenges in the UK, but was cleared of a public order offense last year. Her activism also led to her detainment last October by Israeli authorities while on an aid mission to Gaza. She continues to be a prominent voice against alleged human rights violations, which Israel denies.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025