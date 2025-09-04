Government Moves to Tighten Deportation Rules and Boost Immigration Integrity

The Government has announced a new set of proposals aimed at strengthening New Zealand’s immigration framework, with a particular focus on deportation rules and compliance enforcement. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the reforms are designed to reinforce public trust and ensure that the system remains fair, robust, and responsive to breaches.

Addressing Gaps in Current Law

The centrepiece of the reform package is the Immigration (Enhanced Risk Management) Amendment Bill, which introduces a range of measures to close long-standing loopholes and strengthen enforcement powers. Minister Stanford noted that while most migrants comply with visa conditions and New Zealand laws, stronger tools are needed for those who breach rules or commit serious offences.

“Where migrants don’t follow the conditions of their visa, I’ve made it clear to Immigration NZ that compliance and enforcement actions are a priority,” Stanford said. She added that the proposed law changes will help the system act more decisively in cases of non-compliance and serious breaches.

Key Changes Proposed

The Bill includes significant reforms to deportation liability, enforcement mechanisms, and penalties:

Extended deportation liability : Residence-class visa holders who commit serious criminal offences could face deportation for up to 20 years, compared with the current 10-year limit.

False information provisions : Supplying false or misleading information during the visa process will explicitly trigger deportation liability.

Historic crimes : Crimes committed before arrival in New Zealand may be grounds for deportation if revealed after settlement.

Visas granted in error : Expanded definitions will make it clear that mistakenly granted visas do not shield individuals from deportation.

Electronic deportation notices : Notices can be issued digitally when a physical address cannot be located, ensuring faster action.

Identity checks: Immigration officers will gain expanded powers to request identity-based information where there is cause to suspect visa breaches or potential deportation liability.

Stanford stressed that these measures close important compliance gaps. For example, under current law, residence-class visa holders with over 10 years of residency cannot be deported even if they commit serious crimes. “We’re fixing that,” she said.

Strengthening Enforcement and Outcomes

The Government’s latest enforcement statistics show growing action on immigration breaches. In the last financial year, 1,259 unlawful people were deported, self-deported, or voluntarily left New Zealand—an increase of 352 compared with the year prior. The Minister said this demonstrates a renewed focus on ensuring immigration laws are upheld consistently.

The new reforms will also expand Immigration New Zealand’s ability to identify non-compliant individuals quickly. By improving the legal basis for identity checks and clarifying deportation triggers, the Government hopes to prevent delays and strengthen the credibility of enforcement.

Tackling Migrant Exploitation

In addition to tightening deportation settings, the Bill also includes tougher penalties for migrant exploitation, raising the maximum prison sentence from seven years to 10 years’ imprisonment. Stanford said this measure reflects the seriousness of exploitation offences and builds on broader reforms introduced by the Government to crack down on abusive practices.

“Migrant exploitation is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This change recognises the seriousness of this crime and reinforces our commitment to stamping it out,” she said.

Next Steps

Further details of the Immigration (Enhanced Risk Management) Amendment Bill will be released later this year, with parliamentary debate and select committee scrutiny expected to follow. The Government has signalled that the reforms are part of a broader effort to balance integrity, fairness, and enforcement within the immigration system.

Stanford concluded that the goal is not to punish law-abiding migrants but to ensure that serious breaches do not undermine public confidence. “We know most people comply with their visa conditions and New Zealand laws while they are here. For those who do not, it’s important we have the right tools in place,” she said.