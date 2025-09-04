Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail to Shabir Shah in Terror Funding Case

The Supreme Court declined interim bail for Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case, while seeking the NIA's response to Shah's appeal against a previous high court decision. Arrested in 2019, Shah faces accusations related to funding and supporting insurgency activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:55 IST
Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail to Shabir Shah in Terror Funding Case
Shabir Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who is involved in a high-profile terror funding case. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Nath has requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) within two weeks regarding Shah's appeal against the Delhi High Court's denial of bail in June.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, urged the court for interim bail, citing the petitioner's severe illness. Justice Nath, however, was clear in his decision, stating 'No interim bail,' and instead issued notice for further proceedings on Shah's challenge to the high court's order.

Shah was apprehended by the NIA in June 2019, alleged to have played a significant role in a conspiracy aimed at raising and collecting funds to fuel disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir. His actions reportedly included inciting public unrest, glorifying militants, and engaging in illegal financial transactions. The high court emphasized that the freedoms of speech and expression do not extend to activities that incite public disorder or threaten national integrity.

TRENDING

1
Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

 Pakistan
2
RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

RBI, Monetary Authority of Singapore ink pact on digital asset innovation.

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

 India
4
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025