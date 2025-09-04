Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail to Shabir Shah in Terror Funding Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who is involved in a high-profile terror funding case. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Nath has requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) within two weeks regarding Shah's appeal against the Delhi High Court's denial of bail in June.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, urged the court for interim bail, citing the petitioner's severe illness. Justice Nath, however, was clear in his decision, stating 'No interim bail,' and instead issued notice for further proceedings on Shah's challenge to the high court's order.

Shah was apprehended by the NIA in June 2019, alleged to have played a significant role in a conspiracy aimed at raising and collecting funds to fuel disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir. His actions reportedly included inciting public unrest, glorifying militants, and engaging in illegal financial transactions. The high court emphasized that the freedoms of speech and expression do not extend to activities that incite public disorder or threaten national integrity.