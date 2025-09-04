Judith Collins Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine in Kyiv

New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins has completed a high-level visit to Ukraine, Poland, and the United Kingdom, reaffirming New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia and strengthening defence and security partnerships across Europe.

Standing with Ukraine in Its Struggle

During her stop in Kyiv, Ms Collins held formal talks with Ukrainian leaders, including Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, senior officials in the Office of the President, and Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Kozenko.

She also paid tribute to Ukraine’s war dead at the Wall of Remembrance in Mykhailivska Square and visited the site of a residential apartment block struck by a Russian ballistic missile on 17 June 2025, which killed 23 civilians, including children.

“Russia’s illegal invasion has brought misery and destruction to the Ukrainian people for three-and-a-half long years now,” Ms Collins said. “Seeing the disruption to everyday life, the human cost, the impact on children, and the physical devastation was heartbreaking.”

Accompanied by Air Marshal Tony Davies, Chief of Defence Force, Ms Collins emphasized that New Zealand’s visit symbolized not just solidarity but also a commitment to the rules-based international order.

“My counterparts deeply valued that we had travelled from the other side of the world to show support. They said it gave them enormous strength,” she added.

Strengthening Regional Ties in Poland

Ms Collins also travelled to Warsaw, Poland, where she met Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honour Poland’s wartime sacrifices.

She is also scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, highlighting New Zealand’s recognition of Poland’s dual role as:

NATO’s eastern flank anchor

Key logistical hub for aid and military support to Ukraine

“Poland remains one of our most trusted partners in Central and Eastern Europe,” Ms Collins said. “We are united by shared values and strategic interests that underpin our close relationship.”

Deepening Defence Partnership with the UK

Following her engagements in Poland, Ms Collins will head to the United Kingdom for defence and security-focused meetings. She underscored the enduring partnership between New Zealand and the UK, especially through the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

“New Zealand and the UK have a deep and enduring security partnership,” she said. “These ties are vital to safeguarding both our nations’ security and to contributing to global collective defence.”

Her agenda in London will include discussions on maritime security, cyber defence, and Indo-Pacific cooperation, ensuring alignment between European and Pacific allies in response to global security challenges.

Reinforcing New Zealand’s Global Role

New Zealand was among the first countries to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, contributing through sanctions, humanitarian aid, defence training, and logistics. Ms Collins’ trip comes at a time when Ukraine continues to face relentless Russian missile and drone attacks, with heavy civilian casualties and widespread infrastructure destruction.

Her visit reinforces New Zealand’s position as a principled voice in global security debates, supporting both Ukraine’s sovereignty and the wider stability of Europe.

Ms Collins will return to New Zealand on September 13, 2025 after concluding her engagements in the UK.