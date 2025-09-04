Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Farmer Compensation Demands

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced turmoil as Congress MLAs criticized the BJP government for not compensating farmers affected by crop loss due to heavy rains. Despite assurances from Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, proceedings were disrupted. Protests were led by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, highlighting government inaction.

Updated: 04-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:26 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Congress MLAs vehemently criticized the BJP government for failing to compensate farmers hit by devastating crop losses from heavy rains.

During the tumultuous Zero Hour, Congress legislators accused the state government of negligence, with MLAs Amit Chachan and Narendra Budania reporting widespread destruction across lakhs of acres. Despite Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's assurance of compensation, proceedings were abruptly halted.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully led external protests, accusing the government of inaction as protesters clashed with security forces at the assembly entrance, with some carrying damaged crop samples as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

