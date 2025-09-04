Tensions Surge as Projectile Hits Near Vessel in Red Sea

A projectile fell into the Red Sea near a vessel off Yemen, an area under threat from Iran-backed Houthi attacks on shipping since the onset of Israel's war in Gaza, according to a statement from a British maritime agency on Thursday.

The vessel and its crew have been reported safe, continuing to their next destination, as stated by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency. The agency cited an incident occurring 178 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah's port but did not detail the timing of the attack. The Houthis, supporting Palestinians in Gaza, claim the right to attack all vessels associated with Israel in transit across the Red Sea.

In addition to maritime attacks, they have launched missiles and drones toward Israel, though many failed to hit targets. In response, Israel has bombed Yemen, resulting in the death of the Houthi prime minister last week. These attacks have hindered the trade passage through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, crucial global shipping corridors.