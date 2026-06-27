Sports World Buzz: Usyk's Last Dance and Osaka's Bad Homburg Triumph
The sports world is buzzing with news, including Oleksandr Usyk vacating heavyweight titles, Naomi Osaka advancing in Bad Homburg, Ugo Humbert's birthday semifinal win, the Maple Leafs' top NHL draft pick, and Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback. Notable advancements and managerial shifts mark this roundup of sports events.
In a series of gripping sports updates, Ukraine's unbeaten heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles as he gears up for a final showdown in the United States. This 'last dance' fight aims to bring down the curtains on his illustrious career.
While major tennis tournaments unfold, Naomi Osaka clinches a spot in the Bad Homburg Open finals after a commanding victory over China's Xinyu Wang. Meanwhile, a birthday win propels Ugo Humbert to the Lexus Eastbourne Open final, where he takes on Belgium's Zizou Bergs.
In hockey, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna as the top draft pick, lauding his stellar performance at Penn State. Additionally, Serena Williams is set for a Wimbledon return, generating excitement for her clash against Australia's Maya Joint.