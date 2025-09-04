Gujarat's New Bill to Boost Trust-Based Governance

The Gujarat government plans to introduce a new bill aimed at decriminalising various minor offences to strengthen trust-based governance and foster a better business environment, announced State Minister Rushikesh Patel. The proposed bill will alleviate the burden on courts by substituting legal actions with fines and penalties for misdemeanours such as unauthorised constructions and public space encroachments.

In addition to business-related adjustments, the bill seeks to decriminalise personal conduct issues like unpermitted sewage disposal and the sale of dairy products, encouraging a more lenient penalty system. The legislative move is set to amend provisions in 11 existing acts, reinforcing the state's objective to rationalise its regulatory framework and simplify compliance.

The minister further stated that the proposed amendments aim to modernise outdated rules that detract from business and personal confidence. Scheduled for the monsoon legislative session, the bill reflects a concerted effort to relax rigid legal standards and support the state's Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)