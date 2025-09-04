Imran Khan's Nephews Caught in Alleged Political Witch-Hunt

In what many are viewing as a politically charged case, two nephews of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court. Shershah and Shahrez Khan faced charges linked to a May attack on a senior military officer's residence in Lahore.

The court's decision comes amid growing allegations of a political agenda, with Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressing concern, labeling the arrests a 'political witch-hunt.' The nephews' lawyer argued a lack of substantial evidence and called the arrests a result of their connection to Imran Khan.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions following the May 2023 arrest of Imran Khan, during which military and state infrastructure faced significant unrest from his supporters.

