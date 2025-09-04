Imran Khan's Nephews Caught in Alleged Political Witch-Hunt
Two of Imran Khan's nephews, Shershah and Shahrez Khan, were granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. They were arrested in relation to an attack on a senior military officer's house during the May riots. The case is controversially seen as a political witch-hunt.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In what many are viewing as a politically charged case, two nephews of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court. Shershah and Shahrez Khan faced charges linked to a May attack on a senior military officer's residence in Lahore.
The court's decision comes amid growing allegations of a political agenda, with Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressing concern, labeling the arrests a 'political witch-hunt.' The nephews' lawyer argued a lack of substantial evidence and called the arrests a result of their connection to Imran Khan.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions following the May 2023 arrest of Imran Khan, during which military and state infrastructure faced significant unrest from his supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Human Rights Concerns Emerge After Shocking Reports Surface
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation
Journalist Assault in Odisha Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
Australia's Controversial Deportation Deal with Nauru: A Human Rights Dilemma
UN Experts Alarmed by Escalating Human Rights Abuses in Burundi’s Elections