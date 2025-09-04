Left Menu

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

The Odisha government announces the issuance of work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses on PM Modi's 75th birthday. The initiative aims at providing homes for the economically weaker section. Additionally, 75 lakh saplings will be planted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as a tribute to the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:12 IST
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has declared plans to issue work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses coinciding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. These efforts are part of a scheme that aims to offer stable housing solutions to the economically weaker sections of society.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik announced that each beneficiary would receive housing assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh. Over one lakh beneficiaries have already been included in this scheme, with work orders for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses expected to follow in November.

Adding to the celebrations, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans to plant 75 lakh saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as a tribute to the Prime Minister's commitment to Odisha's development, aligning with broader BJP observations of PM Modi's milestone birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

