Second Arrest in Social Media Abuse Case Against England Defender

A 30-year-old man has been arrested as the second suspect linked to abusive social media messages sent to England's Jess Carter during the Women's European Championship. The incident highlights the rising concern over online racist abuse. Policemen aim to ensure offenders face accountability for their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a continuing investigation into online abuse against England defender Jess Carter, Cheshire Police have confirmed a second arrest. A 30-year-old man from Ripley was detained by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary on September 2, under the suspicion of Malicious Communications.

This development comes after a 59-year-old man was also arrested and subsequently released under investigation last week. Both arrests are linked to offensive messages sent during the Women's European Championship, sparking widespread concern over online abuse.

The tournament saw Carter experience racist abuse, leading her to step away from social media. Authorities emphasize that such acts of racism are intolerable, with police committed to ensuring accountability for perpetrators hiding behind anonymous profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

