Second Arrest in Social Media Abuse Case Against England Defender

In a continuing investigation into online abuse against England defender Jess Carter, Cheshire Police have confirmed a second arrest. A 30-year-old man from Ripley was detained by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary on September 2, under the suspicion of Malicious Communications.

This development comes after a 59-year-old man was also arrested and subsequently released under investigation last week. Both arrests are linked to offensive messages sent during the Women's European Championship, sparking widespread concern over online abuse.

The tournament saw Carter experience racist abuse, leading her to step away from social media. Authorities emphasize that such acts of racism are intolerable, with police committed to ensuring accountability for perpetrators hiding behind anonymous profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)