Border Tensions Brewing: Nagaland's Response to Assam's Eviction Drives

Amid rising tensions, Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, announced the state's strategic measures against Assam's eviction drives in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), as discussed in a legislative assembly meeting.

Patton revealed the timeline of events, starting from July 16, when Nagaland first detected unauthorized surveys by Assam, leading to immediate diplomatic dialogues and joint verifications involving district officials and local leadership.

As tensions peaked in August due to Assam's actions in Wokha district, Nagaland's cabinet resolved for joint eviction and plantation activities, coordinated at district and state levels, culminating in plans for a Special Border Response Force to handle border disruptions effectively.