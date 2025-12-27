Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Amid Border Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia have ended weeks of fierce border clashes on Saturday by agreeing to a new ceasefire, marking an end to one of the worst confrontations in years between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The truce followed 20 days of intense fighting, involving fighter jets and artillery, which left at least 101 people dead and displaced over half a million. ASEAN will oversee the ceasefire compliance as bilateral discussions proceed.

The renewed ceasefire was brokered after ASEAN ministers convened and reaffirmed commitments for peaceful resolutions. Top diplomats from both countries are set to discuss the matter further in China, aiming to address longstanding border disputes and prevent future escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)