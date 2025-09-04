Battle of the Oligarchs: Potanina's Persistent Pursuit

In a landmark decision that could set a precedent in high-stakes divorce cases, the London Court of Appeal has ruled that Natalia Potanina, the ex-wife of renowned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, has the right to pursue her claim for a multi-billion dollar stake in Norilsk Nickel. This development reignites what could be one of the most substantial divorce disputes in history.

Vladimir Potanin, the CEO of Norilsk Nickel and a prominent figure in the global palladium and nickel industries, now faces a hefty claim from Potanina. After their 2014 divorce, Potanina seeks financial redress, including 50% of Potanin's stakes in the company valued around $9 billion, dividends since 2014, and a luxurious Russian property that cost $150 million.

Previously, London's High Court had rejected Potanina's claims in 2019 on grounds of 'divorce tourism.' However, the Appeal Court overturned this, recognizing her severed ties with Russia and the significant asset disparity post-divorce. Potanina's legal team heralds this as a victory, aspiring for swift resolution.

