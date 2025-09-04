Left Menu

Battle of the Oligarchs: Potanina's Persistent Pursuit

Natalia Potanina, ex-wife of Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, can pursue her claim for financial relief and a share of her ex-husband's stake in Nornickel, following a London Court of Appeal decision. The case continues as one of the highest-value divorce claims seen, involving billions in assets and stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:15 IST
Battle of the Oligarchs: Potanina's Persistent Pursuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision that could set a precedent in high-stakes divorce cases, the London Court of Appeal has ruled that Natalia Potanina, the ex-wife of renowned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, has the right to pursue her claim for a multi-billion dollar stake in Norilsk Nickel. This development reignites what could be one of the most substantial divorce disputes in history.

Vladimir Potanin, the CEO of Norilsk Nickel and a prominent figure in the global palladium and nickel industries, now faces a hefty claim from Potanina. After their 2014 divorce, Potanina seeks financial redress, including 50% of Potanin's stakes in the company valued around $9 billion, dividends since 2014, and a luxurious Russian property that cost $150 million.

Previously, London's High Court had rejected Potanina's claims in 2019 on grounds of 'divorce tourism.' However, the Appeal Court overturned this, recognizing her severed ties with Russia and the significant asset disparity post-divorce. Potanina's legal team heralds this as a victory, aspiring for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

 India
3
French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

 France
4
Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025