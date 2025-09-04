Tragic Collision: Speeding Motorcycle Claims Two Lives in Mappadichal

In a tragic incident at Mappadichal, two pedestrians were fatally hit by a speeding motorcycle late Wednesday night, police reported. The victims were residents of Ulloor in Eramam.

The accident happened around 11 pm near Thowara bridge, as a motorcycle piloted by 27-year-old Sridul veered off course and struck the men, who were returning from a housewarming ceremony. The collision sent all three individuals sprawling onto the road.

Sridul suffered grave injuries and is currently in the ICU at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Local authorities, who swiftly transported the injured to the hospital, confirmed that Vijayan and Ratheesh unfortunately succumbed to their injuries early Thursday. Peringome police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the mishap.